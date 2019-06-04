Nikki Haley Survived the Trump Administration. Now Can She Thrive Without Him?

Nikki Haley is back, but is she built to last?

That question won’t be on many minds these coming weeks, as the former U.N. ambassador and governor of South Carolina hits the speech circuit, with stops including Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast ’n Ride event. I’ve been impressed so far, but have my doubts that she can keep it up.

There are already whispers about her bright political future, partly because she’s so talented—and partly because it’s pretty clear to everyone watching that Haley has designs on the presidency. Someday.