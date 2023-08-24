Nikki Haley Swings at Vivek on Ukraine: ‘No Foreign Policy Experience!’
‘IT SHOWS’
During an extremely tense exchange during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential primary debate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took issue with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s policy positions on the war in Ukraine. Ramaswamy, who was seemingly intent on grabbing all the attention at the debate, proudly declared that he supported cutting off military aid to Ukraine. Haley, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, slammed Ramaswamy for wanting to “make America less safe” before noting he also “wants to go and stop funding Israel” and “let China eat Taiwan.” After a pugnacious Ramaswamy snarked that he wished Haley well on her “future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon,” Haley fired back. “You know you’ve put down everyone on this stage, but you want to go and defund Israel, you want to give Taiwan to China, you want to give Ukraine to Russia… You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows!” Haley shouted to loud cheers from the audience.