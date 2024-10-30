Nikki Haley: Trump’s ‘Overly Masculine’ Campaign Is Blowing It

Nikki Haley, the Trump-supporting former South Carolina governor who periodically emerges on cable news to express concerns about the former president’s campaign, did so again Tuesday when she told Fox News that its “overly masculine” nature is unappealing to women.

Haley not only said that the bashing of Puerto Rico that occurred at Trump’s rally over the weekend was problematic, but that the campaign also “needs to look at how they are talking about women.“

“This bromance and this masculinity stuff—it borders on edgy to the point that it‘s going to make women uncomfortable,“ Haley told Fox’s Bret Baier. ”You‘ve got affiliated PACs that are doing commercials about calling Kamala [Harris] the c-word, or you had speakers at Madison Square Garden referring to her and her ’pimps.’ That is not the way to win women. That is not the way to win people who are concerned about Trump’s style.”

The ad Haley referenced was by America PAC, an Elon Musk-operated political action committee. “America really can‘t afford a ’C-Word' in the White House right now,” it read, before it was hastily taken down.

Haley‘s warning echoes similar comments she has made in recent months. In August, she pleaded with Trump to stop doing things he‘s known for, like questioning Harris’ race and her IQ, and fixating about his crowd sizes. He has since continued doing all of those things.

Later in the interview, Baier asked Haley why she isn’t on the campaign trail for Trump, especially since she continued to amass hundreds of thousands of votes in the GOP primaries after dropping out.

Haley said she hasn’t been asked to do so.

“As a candidate, I know the importance of not having people go do things on their own,” she said. “I respect his campaign and what they need. If they need something, they will call and ask me. I‘m a team player.”