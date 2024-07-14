Nikki Haley Will Now Speak at Donald Trump's GOP Convention
BACKTRACK
Nikki Haley, who was Donald Trump’s contender for the Republican nomination for president, made a complete U-turn by accepting an invite to speak at the Republican National Convention after saying she was skipping it. Haley’s spokesperson confirmed to NPR that she’d be speaking on Tuesday. The former governor of South Carolina has been slowly inching closer to normalizing ties with Trump, who will be officially accepting the nomination for president in Milwaukee this week. Trump spent much of his time on the campaign trail crafting insulting nicknames for his leading opponent, who originally said she wasn’t sure she’d be supporting him this November. Haley eventually backtracked on that decision too, announcing that she’d be voting for him. The former Union Ambassador also released her delegates to the former president earlier this week, encouraging them to support Trump as well. Following a gunman’s attempt to assassinate Donald Trump during a campaign rally over the weekend, the RNC announced it will be beefing up its security measures in Milwaukee to help prevent any other incidents.