    Nikki Haley’s Husband Starts National Guard Deployment in Africa

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Nikki Haley and Michael Haley

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    As Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign ramps up, her husband is shipping out. Haley’s husband, Maj. Michael Haley, deployed on Saturday to the Horn of Africa as a staff officer for the South Carolina Army National Guard, the Associated Press reported. The yearlong mission will keep Michael Haley away from his wife for much of the run-up to the Republican Presidential primary, in which Haley hopes to unseat Donald Trump to capture the party’s nomination. “He’s always been my rock,” Haley said after her husband’s deployment ceremony, according to the AP. “We have both lived a life of service, and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him.” Haley’s campaign has said her son will join her at campaign events in place of his father.

