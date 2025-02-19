EV Maker Once Worth $30B Now on Brink of Collapse

Cheat Sheet
1
Jason Kelce Reveals ‘Staggering’ Change Travis Has Gone Through Since Dating Taylor Swift
ALL GROWN UP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 02.19.25 4:12PM EST 
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce is all grown up thanks to Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce disclosed in a Tuesday episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast. “It’s been staggering, honestly,” Jason told host, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, on his brother’s big change. “He legitimately had a basketball hoop in his living room,” Fitzpatrick chimed in. “And a pool table, I don’t think he had any couches.” The retired Eagles star proceeded to liken Travis to Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, but admitted that he’s since ditched Neverland for good ol’ adulthood. “It’s changing. I think sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing,” Jason explained, seemingly referring to Swift. “Trav, he is growing up,” Jason continued. “He’s still got, though, that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll always have that. It’s just part of his personality… Anyone that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Swift since 2023. The couple recently made headlines at the 2025 Super Bowl where the pop star showed up to support her boo as he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read it at Billboard

2
Hannity Gives Lara Trump a Profane Welcome in On-Air Slip-Up
OH S--T!
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.19.25 3:57PM EST 
Published 02.19.25 3:43PM EST 
sean hannity
Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity accidentally said what sounded like “s---” when he introduced President Donald Trump’s daughter, Lara Trump, on his talk show Monday night. When Trump joined him on screen, Hannity had just finished his interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, “Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show: My view with Lara s--- — Trump," he said, Yahoo Entertainment reported. Both Hannity and Trump seemed unfazed by the mistake, with Hannity continuing by praising her new show. Critics seized on the apparent slip of tongue online. “Nailed it!” quipped one commenter. Another added, “Hannity going back to accuracy in reporting, if only for 3 seconds.”

Read it at Yahoo Entertainment

3

EV Maker Once Worth $30B Now on Brink of Collapse

BILLIONS TO BUST
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 2:54PM EST 
Nikola
Nikola picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Nikola, the electric vehicle maker which was once worth more than Ford, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after being unable to secure a buyer. The company, which at its peak in 2020 was worth more than $30 billion and considered a major rival to Elon Musk’s Tesla, said waning demand, high expenses, and a loss of investors were the main reasons it filed for bankruptcy. The company’s downfall comes on the heels of other EV companies such as Fisker, Proterra and Lordstown Motors. After Nikola filed for bankruptcy, its stock fell by about 38 percent. It is now valued at only $50 million. The company has run through multiple chief executives and in 2022 Nikola’s founder, Trevor Milton, was convicted of securities fraud. The company’s available cash went from $198.3 million in September to just $47 million by Wednesday.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
Dana Carvey’s Reason for Skipping ‘SNL50’ Revealed
NOT GONNA DO IT
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Updated 02.19.25 12:11PM EST 
Published 02.19.25 12:02PM EST 
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1869 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, Andy Samberg as Douglas Emhoff, and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during the "Pre-Election" Cold Open on Saturday, November 2, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Dana Carvey was among the most conspicuous no-shows at Saturday Night Lives 50th anniversary special this past weekend. And now we know why one of the show’s all-star cast members didn’t make it to New York City. A representative for the comedian, who appeared in SNL’s cast from 1986 to 1993, confirmed that he had the flu and was not able to travel. Former cast members Dan Aykroyd and Bill Hader were also notably absent. 10 years earlier, Carvey reprised his Wayne’s World character Garth alongside Mike Myers’ Wayne at the show’s 40th anniversary, presenting a Top Ten list of things like loved about SNL. Myers did appear at the 50th anniversary as his “Coffee Talk” host Linda Richman. And earlier in Season 50, Carvey returned to the show as President Joe Biden, with former cast member Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris. He had previously expressed excitement about SNL50, even teasing his pitch for a new Wayne’s World sketch in which the pair finally acknowledges their age. “‘Hey Wayne, we don’t look the same as we did before—I’m 80!’” Carvey joked.

Read it at New York Post

5
Trump: Zelensky Is an Unelected ‘Dictator’ Who Has Done ‘Terrible Job’
LASHING OUT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.19.25 11:57AM EST 
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Getty Images

Donald Trump doubled down on his rebuke of Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “A Dictator without Elections” who has done a “terrible job.” The American skewered the Ukrainian leader in a social media post on Wednesday—a day after Trump falsely suggested the Ukrainian president “started” the war with Russia. “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, referencing Zelensky’s first career as an actor and entertainer. Trump went on to call Zelensky “A Dictator without Elections” who wants to “keep the ‘gravy train’ going.” “I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died,” he added. Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky had fired back against Trump’s claims, saying that the American was living in a Russian “disinformation space.” The traded blows come as Trump’s exclusion of Ukraine from America’s peace talks with Russia have raised concerns from Ukraine and its European allies.

6
Trump Wanted ‘Millions’ for 15-Minute Meeting With Business Execs
MONEY TALKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.19.25 6:52AM EST 
Published 02.19.25 6:43AM EST 
Donald Trump.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

President Donald Trump charged millions of dollars for a single 15-minute meeting and has privately boasted of making $500 million from deep-pocketed executives looking to gain his favor, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper reported that Meredith O’Rourke, Trump’s top fundraiser, said a minutes-long sit down with the MAGA chief would sting into the millions. Meanwhile, the reported half-billion-dollar windfall, split across various committees and accounts, will be used “as a rainy-day fund,” the paper reported the president as saying, citing anonymous sources. Executives from the pharmaceutical, health-care, insurance, and technology sectors were among those tripping over themselves to bend the knee at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s election victory, joining him for dinner in a “gold-covered, chandeliered dining room just off the lobby,” the Journal reported. “Everybody who is anybody went down,” said Kathryn Wylde, leader of the nonprofit CEO alliance Partnership for New York City. “It was a proactive effort to not be a target.” After the meetings, Trump would speak publicly about the issues raised. O’Rourke, the fundraising chief, declined a request for comment from the newspaper.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

7
Journalist Missing in Brazil After Concerning Message to Pal
CONCERNING DISAPPEARANCE
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.19.25 12:53PM EST 
Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Brazilian authorities are searching for a British journalist who went missing two weeks ago, reports The Mirror. 32-year-old Charlotte Peet did not reply to her family’s attempts to contact her after she told a friend she was going to Rio de Janeiro. Feb. 8 is the last known date she contacted anyone. She asked a friend in the city if she could stay with her but the friend was unable to let her stay. Several days after her last known contact, Peet’s family told her friend they lost contact with her. The Brazilian Foreign Press Association expressed concern about the disappearance. In a statement, they said, “The case was initially registered at Rio de Janeiro’s Tourist Attention Centre on February 17 before being passed on to Sao Paulo which is the last place Charlotte was supposed to have been before she disappeared.” The State Department of Homicides and Personal Protection is investigating the case. Peet is a journalist with nine years of experience. She previously lived in Rio for two years as a freelance correspondent.

Read it at The Mirror

8
Harris Follows Biden to Hollywood as She Signs With Talent Agency
PASTURES NEW
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.19.25 10:37AM EST 
Vice President Kamala Harris
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to address the media after the electoral college vote count in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, January 6, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) GettyImages

Kamala Harris has followed her former boss to Hollywood after signing with a talent agency. A spokesperson for Creative Artists Agency, a talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, confirmed the move and stated that Harris' new venture will be mainly based on speaking engagements and publishing opportunities. Harris has published two books, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey in 2019, and Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor’s Plan to Make Us Safer ten years before. “CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout decades-long career in public service,” the agency, that also has Biden on its books, announced. Biden, who was represented by the agency from 2017 to 2020, resigned with them early this month. BBC reported that CAA also has ties to former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

9
Police Probe as QR Codes Mysteriously Appear on 1,000 Graves
GRAVE CONCERN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.19.25 12:11PM EST 
17 November 2024, Thuringia, Hildburghausen: A rose is placed in front of the grave of a soldier who died in the Second World War during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the central cemetery. Over 400 victims of the First and Second World Wars and the Nazi dictatorship are buried at the cemetery in Hildburghausen. Photo: Michael Reichel/dpa (Photo by Michael Reichel/picture alliance via Getty Images)
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

German police are investigating after over 1,000 QR-code stickers were slapped onto graves across three cemeteries in Munich. The small stickers, when scanned with a mobile phone, show the deceased person’s name and their location in the cemeteries. “We haven’t found any pattern behind this yet. The stickers were put both on decades-old gravestones and very new graves that so far only have a wooden cross,” police spokesperson Christian Drexler told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “People who have witnessed anybody putting the stickers on the graves are asked to reach out to the respective cemetery’s administration,” Drexler said. The mystery has arisen just this week, and the police are on the case because some graves were damaged during the process of the stickers being added to them. In December, police were called when thousands of candles were mysteriously moved from graves in a war cemetery in Halbe, near Berlin.

Read it at AP

10
Cassie Ventura Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Three
LUCKY NUMBER
Sean Craig
Published 02.19.25 8:58AM EST 
A pregnant Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine pose with their two children in a photo posted to Instagram on February 19, 2025.
A pregnant Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine pose with their two children in a photo posted to Instagram on February 19, 2025. Jorden Keith/Cassie Ventura/Instagram

Singer Cassie Ventura revealed Wednesday that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting a third child. The 38-year-old “Me & U” hitmaker made the announcement in an Instagram post, including black-and-white photos of her showing off a baby bump alongside Fine and their two young daughters. The post was captioned with a blue heart emoji, suggesting they may be welcoming their first boy. Cassie and Fine, a personal trainer and actor, were engaged and married in 2019, the same year she told Vogue they met at a gym. Previously, she was in a decade-long on and off relationship with musician Sean “Diddy” Combs that ended in 2018. Cassie sued the disgraced rap mogul, 55, for physical and sexual abuse in 2023, triggering a torrent of lawsuits against him by women for abuse allegations dating back decades. Combs, who apologized last year after a surveillance video showed him assaulting her in 2016, is currently in detention awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges, which he denies. Wednesday’s announcement heralded better times and messages of goodwill rolled in. “❤️❤️❤️ Congrats!!!“ commented actress Jessica Alba on Cassie’s post. “GOD IS GREAT 🥰🙌🏾🎊 CONGRATULATIONS BEAUTIFUL!!!!” commented model Madisin Rian. Fine, in his own Instagram post, wrote of the couple’s growing family: “Best gift I could ask for.”

