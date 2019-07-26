CHEAT SHEET
Parkland Shooter Was Searched ‘Every Morning’ While a Student: Guard
The 19-year-old who allegedly shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people was reportedly such a threat that he was searched for weapons every day while attending the school. Nikolas Cruz was also prevented from carrying a backpack on campus, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Kelvin Greenleaf, a security guard at the school, revealed the procedure during a sworn deposition given earlier this month. “I think we got concerned when, I think, we found out he drank bleach, tried to hurt himself or something like that, the kid,” Greenleaf said. “That’s when we started, like, having the kid come in every morning to be searched by me, but never found a weapon on the kid, never.” Cruz was forced to withdraw from the school shortly thereafter in 2017. One year later, he walked back on campus and killed 14 students and three educators.