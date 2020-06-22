Parkland Shooting Trial Indefinitely Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Read it at Associated Press
The death penalty trial for Nikolas Cruz, who is charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer made the announcement during a remote hearing Monday, stating that it is unclear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen. Cruz’s lawyers have said he would plead guilty to fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others in exchange for a life prison sentence; however, prosecutors are continuing with the trial. Another status hearing is scheduled for August 25 to assess when the trial may be safely held.