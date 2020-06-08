Man Who Shot at Seattle Protester Charged With First-Degree Assault

Read it at Twitter
The Kings County Superior Court has charged Nikolas Fernandez with first-degree assault after Fernandez allegedly drove his car into demonstrators and shot at a protester on Capitol Hill in Seattle on Sunday evening. Bail was initially set at $200,000 then modified to $150,000. Seattle firefighters took the protester who had been shot to the hospital, and he was in stable condition. He was the only person injured in the incident, which was circulated widely on social media after being captured on video.