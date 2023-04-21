Cash App Founder’s Alleged Killer Previously Cited for Domestic Battery
HISTORY OF VIOLENCE
Nima Momeni, who allegedly killed Cash App founder Bob Lee, was accused of domestic violence in August, according to a police report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the report, the 38-year-old was cited by police in August for domestic battery after a woman called officers to his Emeryville, California, apartment alleging she had been attacked. Momeni was then released, and prosecutors apparently declined to charge him without providing a reason for the decision. Momeni, who allegedly stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife on April 4, reportedly over a dispute regarding Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s sister, was previously believed to have only nonviolent criminal allegations in his past, including driving under the influence and illegally selling a switchblade.