Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Engaged After 5 Years Together

Advent calendars are as fun as they are useful. They provide a daily treat and ensure you don’t forget the date! Very little has improved the system over the years, but one exception has emerged— wine !

It's The Most Winederful Time Of The Year Wine Advent Selling fast Buy At Total Wine & More $ 80

Total Wine & More has brought back the coveted It’s The Most Winederful Time Of The Year Wine Advent . It includes 24 distinct 187 ml. Bottles, which is a little over two standard glasses. That means you can play sommelier for the 24 days leading up to the holidays (or any special day). It’s a great way to treat yourself while you expand your pallet.

The calendar includes a range of wines to try. You get 13 red wines (including a bordeaux blend, red blends, cabernet, malbec, and pinot noir) and 11 whites (like chardonnay, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc). You’ll enjoy new notes and flavors with every bottle.

Enjoy trying a new wine each night with dinner. Or, save a few bottles and have an at-home flight. These calendars also make great holiday party gifts when you’re in a pinch.

It’s a wine-derful treat for friends, family, and yourself—but stocks may not last through Thanksgiving . So if you’re interested, don’t wait until the tryptophan hits.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.