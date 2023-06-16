CHEAT SHEET
    Nine Arrested After Migrant Boat Sinks, Killing Dozens

    SHIPWRECK

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Port police officer escort an Egyptian man, part of a group of nine Egyptian, who were arrested under the accusations of causing the shipwreck of a boat with migrants that capsized at open sea off Greece, in Kalamata, Greece, June 15, 2023.

    Stelios Misinas/Reuters

    Nine Egyptian nationals between 20 and 40 years old have been arrested for people smuggling in connection to a fishing boat that capsized off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, killing at least 78 migrants on board. There are currently over 100 survivors sheltered in the port city of Kalamata, and reports claim up to 750 people were on the voyage from Libya to Italy before the vessel sank. The boat’s nine crew members are also suspected of organized crime, manslaughter by negligence, exposure to danger, and causing a shipwreck. They will appear before a local magistrate judge on Monday as authorities compile testimonies to determine the Egyptians’ roles in the disaster.

