Nine Children Killed as Israel Hammers Gaza With New Airstrikes, Says Report
WORSE AND WORSE
Nine children are reported to be among at least two dozen Palestinians killed over the past 24 hours as Israel pounded Gaza with new airstrikes. The Associated Press reports that 24 Palestinians are dead and the Israeli strikes are also believed to have destroyed two border tunnels and the home of a Hamas commander. The Israeli military has announced it’s deploying more troops to the Gaza border and will mobilize a further 5,000 reserve soldiers. Meanwhile, Gaza militants reportedly fired hundreds of rockets at Israel, injuring six civilians and reportedly hitting one apartment building. The region is suffering its worst violence in years—shocking footage from Monday showed Israeli security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets at Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem, leaving around 700 of them hurt. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he expects the fighting to continue “for some time.”