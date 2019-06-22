Nine Dead after Skydiving Airplane Crashes in Oahu

Nine people, including the pilot, died after a small twin-engine skydiving plane crashed and burst into flames at around 6:30 p.m. Friday in Hawaii as family and friends hoping to watch their loved ones skydive looked on.

CNN reports that the plane, a Beehcraft 65 King Air operated by Oahu Parachute Center had just taken off on a “sunset tandem” skydiving excursion near Dillingham Airfield in Oahu when the accident occurred.

Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel P. Neves said witnesses reported seeing the plane coming straight down before it hit a fence line shortly after take-off.

Justin Kepa, a witness, told Hawaii News Now that he watched the plane go down. “We saw big smoke. We saw big fire, firemen trying to put it out. Crazy,” he said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation confirmed the deaths on Twitter late Friday night. “With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors.”

“It is very difficult,” Neves told local reporters at the scene. “In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident we’ve had.”

The crash is one of the deadliest civilian air disasters in Hawaiian history, according to Hawaii News Now, which interviewed a local skydiving coach who knew those on board. The diver said that there were three students, five skydivers and the pilot onboard when the plane went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation into the tragedy.