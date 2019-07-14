CHEAT SHEET
Nine Dead After Skydiving Plane Crashes in Sweden
Nine people, including the pilot, were killed when a small sports plane used for skydiving crashed shortly after takeoff near the small university town of Umea in northern Sweden. Reuters reports that the plane, which was heading out on a parachuting adventure, went down on an island in the Ume river moments after take off. Local Swedish police spokesman Peder Jonsson confirmed that no one survived but would not release the identities and nationalities of the victims until all relatives have been contacted.