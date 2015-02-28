Nine Must-Read Stories About Spying on Army Heroes, $20 Life Sentences and Brooklyn Punks of ISIS

Exclusive: Army Spied on Hero Over Amazon Review

By Jacob Siegel

President Obama gave this outspoken, brave soldier the Medal of Honor. The Army dug through his trash and bothered his girlfriend.

Life in Prison for Selling $20 of Weed

By Abby Haglage

Homeless and hungry, Fate Vincent Winslow wanted something to eat, so he agreed to sell pot to a stranger—an undercover cop.

The Brooklyn Punks Who Dreamed of ISIS

By Michael Daly

They were Central Asian immigrants who dressed in hoodies and high-tops and looked younger than their 19 and 24 years. But prosecutors say they were headed to wage jihad in Syria.

Confessions of a Gay Jesuit: How I Was Forced To Leave My Church—And Calling

By Ben Brenkert

Ben Brenkert wanted to be a priest, but confronted by the hypocrisy and prejudice of the Catholic Church he had to quit. Here, in a powerful, heartfelt essay, he explains why.

Why You Trust the Internet More Than Your Doctor

By Doc Bastard

Doctors were once the most trusted members of the community, but now it’s the opposite. Why are we so desperate for our doctors to be wrong?

They Don’t Want an Autism Cure

By Elizabeth Picciuto

Neurodiversity advocates argue that people with autism shouldn’t be forced to fit into society, but that society should change to include and accept them.

America’s Freelance ISIS Killer

By Jesse Rosenfeld

The Kurds fighting the so-called Islamic State are attracting combatants from all over the world. Some head into battle out of conviction. Others want to make a buck.

Armageddon for Climate Change Deniers

By Jay Michaelson

A leading climate change-denying ‘scientist’ was exposed as a liar and a fraud this weekend—but the Vast Climate Conspiracy Theory still has a lock on Republicans.

Mexican Activist Murdered While Walking in Funeral Procession

By Jason McGahan

Despite government efforts to impose law and order in Iguala after more than 40 students disappeared there, murderers still operate with impunity.