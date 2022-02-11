Nine Phoenix Cops Injured in Shooting While Trying to Save Baby
‘SENSELESS’
Nine Phoenix police officers were injured in a shootout early Friday as they tried to save a baby in danger, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said. The shooting spree started around 2:15 a.m. Friday morning as an officer responded to a woman being shot before he was ambushed by a suspect. While he was able to get to safety as backup arrived, four other responding officers were also shot. Another four were hit by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets, Williams said. All the officers are expected to recover while the woman is said to be in critical condition. The baby—who was placed outside during the shooting by another man, believed to be the baby's father—was unharmed. Police said there was no suggestion the man was involved in the ambush. The suspect, who barricaded himself in the home, was found dead inside. “This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a press conference, according to the Associated Press. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”