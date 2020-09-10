Ninety Major Wildfires Are Now Raging Across 13 Western States, Leaving Seven Dead
HELL ON EARTH
More than 90 major wildfires are raging on the West Coast, burning up 5,300 square miles and claiming the lives of at least seven people. The fires have devastated communities across California, Washington state, and Oregon. USA Today reported that three have died in Butte County, California, with an additional 12 people missing. The fires were also blamed for three deaths in Oregon, and another in Washington. Thick smoke has shrouded large areas in darkness, while the flames have turned the sky orange in others. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown warned people to brace for a “great deal of loss both in structures and in human lives.” In one particularly cruel development, a fire is closing in on the California town of Paradise, which was ravaged by the deadly Camp Fire in 2018. Victoria Sinclaire, one of the first residents to move back after that fire, told the San Francisco Chronicle: “It feels like it’s happening all over again.”