This Double Door Countertop Oven Lets You Cook Two Meals at Two Different Temperatures

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Quick, easy, tasty, and versatile are the core values of cooking these days, so it’s no surprise that countertop ovens are making regular ovens obsolete. I test countertop ovens for a living, and thanks to the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro—as well as De’Longhi, Wolf Gourmet, Calphalon, and others, my regular oven is collecting dust. However, the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor has taken the concept of countertop ovens to another level. That’s because it has two separate cooking compartments—with two separate doors. Actually, the countertop oven has a flex door, which means that you can open both doors at the same time, or you can open the top door only.

The hoopla surrounding this particular countertop oven is about more than just two separate doors. You can also cook two separate meals at the same time, which is a game-changer, especially for those with large families or patners with different dietary preferences. The top oven has six cooking features: broil, toast and bagel, bake, reheat, keep warm, and cookies. The bottom oven has six additional cooking features: whole roast, air roast, air fry, convection bake, pizza, and dehydrate.

I love the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor because it’s like having two ovens in the space of one. The oven’s dimensions are 18.6” L x 16.39” W x 13.25” H, and it weighs only 31 pounds. Admittedly, it’s taller than the Breville Joule, but roughly an inch shorter in length and four inches less in depth than Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven.

Ninja® 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor™ The Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor incudes two sheet pans, two wire racks, an air fry basket, and a removable crumb tray—along with an instruction guide and a recipe booklet. While there's only one rack position in the top oven, there are two rack positions to choose from in the bottom oven.

I cooked several meals in the oven. During my first test, I broiled pork chops in the top oven, and air fried French fries in the bottom oven. Looking at the control panel display, you can see that there are separate controls for the top and bottom sections. After rotating the dial to select a cooking function, I selected a cook time, and a temperature for each section. I also baked some Nestle Toll House M&M cookies in the top oven while I air roasted some chicken thighs in the bottom oven. On another occasion, I broiled steak in the top oven, and roasted corn in the bottom oven. Another cool oven feature is the ability to use the Smart Finish button. By pressing this button before pressing the start button, both ovens will finish cooking at the same time.

I’ve also baked salmon, French Toast, pizza, and nachos (tortilla chips, black beans, shredded chicken, and cheese); I’ve also roasted baby potatoes and other veggies. I’ve also reheated leftovers, and kept food warm when I was too busy to stop and eat (the machine keeps food warm for up to 2 hours). The Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor is also easy to clean. After each use, I emptied the crumb tray, and then hand washed the crumb tray, and the sheet pan and/or air fry basket in warm soapy water and wiped the interior walls and glass door with a damp sponge.

I’m always looking for ways to make cooking easier and faster—without sacrificing taste. With the Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor, I can eliminate back-to-back cooking and prepare meals quicker and more efficiently.

