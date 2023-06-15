TikTok Is Freaking Out Over the Ninja CREAMi—And Now I Am Too

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Do you remember that game Fruit Ninja that took over the world's phones a decade ago that had people maddeningly slicing fruit with their fingers? Flash forward to 2023: now everyone is obsessing over a new way of slicing fruit—actual fruit. Meet the Ninja CREAMi: one of the biggest TikTok products of the year, if not the biggest.

This innovative ice cream maker from Ninja allows you to serve up homemade frozen treats using its seven preset programs, including gelatos, sorbets, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, ice cream, and more in any flavor your heart desires. You no longer have to hope your favorite ice cream brand adds your favorite vanilla-cherry-caramel-kiwi flavor because now you can make it and go TikTok-viral with the CREAMi’s completely customizable and easy-to-use “creamify” technology.

And for those who have no idea where to start or who want to make something tasty without putting much thought into it, this magical machine even comes with a recipe inspiration guide fit for every household—and taste bud.

Many users also use this frozen treat machine to make healthier, protein-packed pints that are still effortlessly creamy and tasty. You can perform the 'miracle' of turning your icky post-workout protein shake into literal ice cream and add other optional mix-ins, like nuts and fruit, to introduce more texture and flavor to your daily dose of vitamins, protein, antioxidants, etc.

With this much versatility and the ability to make creamy treats of (almost) any flavor, the Ninja CREAMi is way more than just another viral Tik-Tok fad; it'll become a staple of your late-night (or even early-morning) snack, treat, dieting, and health routines.

