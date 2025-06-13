Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is upon us, and that means outdoor entertainment, beach outings, road trips, and backyard barbecues are now on the menu. To make the most of these summer shindigs, you’ll need a go-to cooler to keep your drinks cold and your cuisine fresh, which is why I’m splurging on the whole Ninja FrostVault line-up this sweltering season.

Ninja introduced the original FrostVault cooler last year, and I was immediately obsessed with it. The top-of-the-line system quickly became an essential in my outdoor-entertaining arsenal, thanks to its separate dry-zone storage drawer, long-lasting temperature control, and affordability compared to other top-performing brands like Yeti. ADVERTISEMENT

Given our love of the original Ninja cooler, it’s no surprise we’re equally as stoked about the new Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler that debuted last month. This hands-free, heavy-duty cooler utilizes the same cooling tech as the original FrostVault cooler with the addition of a dry zone compartment that allows your food to stay cool and cross-contamination-free without getting soggy or wet alongside those icy beverages.

Ninja FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Soft Cooler With Cold Dry Zone This backpack cooler keeps your cuisine and beverages cool at under 40°F for days with its cold-transfer tech, giving you plenty of flexibility and time for all your outdoor adventures. The easy-to-wear accessory also features a signature lid that keeps the internal temperature well-maintained even when it’s unzipped, so the degrees won’t drop dramatically when you need to snag some provisions or sips. See At Ninja $ 200 Free Shipping

Plus, it’s also super comfortable to wear with its cushiony back panel and secure straps that make transporting easy. And with the included interior bottle opener and additional storage pockets, you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips to keep the party going.

The FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler comes in a 24-can, $199.99, and 36-can size, $249.99, with a selection of colorful hues, including a petal pink and charcoal grey. Compared to the best-selling Yeti Hopper that’ll run you $325, the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler offers an unbeatable value for its price and performance.

Ready to elevate your outdoor adventures with a superior cooler? Head over to Ninja to get your hands on the FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler.

