Ninja’s New 3-in-1 Espresso Machine Will Make You Break Up With Starbucks

While I love my Breville espresso machine, sometimes I feel like a regular cup of drip coffee. Sure, I can easily make an Americano with some warm water added to two shots of espresso, but it’s just not the same. During the summer, I also love a good cold brew—and yes, it is different than an iced espresso or an iced latte. Finally, there’s a device that makes all three—and hot cocoa to boot! The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series is an all-in-one coffee central command unit that combines the functionality of an espresso machine, drip coffee maker, and cold brew system in one sleek device. While a bit pricey (MSRP at $499.00), the multi-use java machine is basically like having a mini coffee shop in your kitchen—for me, it’ll pay for itself in three months thanks to the money I’m saving, avoiding daily Starbucks runs.

Unlike most units from other manufacturers that focus on espresso or drip coffee, the Ninja Luxe Café Premier offers three primary brewing functions—espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew. Whether you prefer a rich shot of espresso, a classic cup of drip coffee, or a refreshing cold brew, this machine does it all without needing separate appliances. The various tools and modes are easily selectable using the high-grade ‘tuner’ style knob on the center front of the device. The appropriate basket can be popped into the handle (double for espresso, deep for drip coffee or cold brew), and the device even has swing-out storage for the various baskets, tamping devices, and cleaning accessories.

Ninja Luxe Café Espresso, Drip Coffee & Cold Brew Machine The 3-in-1 coffee machine has programmable settings to customize your brew strength and size, which is great for mornings when you need a little extra pep in your step or afternoons when you want to weaken the caffeine levels a bit. You can set it to brew a single cup, a travel mug, or a full carafe of coffee—no more spills or pathetically small servings in giant mugs. You can even customize the size of the grind of your beans in the built-in grinder using the buttons on the appropriate side of the device and adjust the temperature of the brew from the automatic settings, which change based on the type and size of coffee selected. Buy At Ninja Kitchen $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The cold brew function allows you to brew smooth, rich coffee at a lower temperature, ideal for iced coffee lovers. It can make cold brew in just a few minutes, unlike traditional cold brew methods that take hours. If cold brew is your usual caffeine fix of choice, but you need a device that makes espresso and drip coffee to satisfy other household caffeine addicts, there’s zero doubt that this is the ultimate machine for your home.

Pros:

Modern design with a compact footprint that fits easily on most countertops.

Its polished stainless steel exterior and black accents add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Almost everything on the unit is easy to clean, machine washable, and modular.

Most of the parts are dishwasher-safe, adding to the convenience.

The espresso shots are consistent and well-extracted, with a balanced flavor profile.

Cold brew results are surprisingly quick, given how much time traditional cold brew methods usually take.

The integrated milk frother works efficiently, although it might take a little practice to get the perfect microfoam.

Cons:

While the machine offers many features, it may take a little time to learn how to optimize all of its functions.

Because it’s a premium machine, the cost may be higher than other single-function coffee makers.

It can also be a bit louder than other similarly feature-laden machines or models I’ve used in the past; it's not deafening, but it's not exactly a stealth-brewing device.

Overall, the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Machine, Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine is an excellent choice for those who want a versatile and high-quality coffee experience at home—and those of us who want to break up with a pricey daily coffee shop habit. This is a great choice for coffee lovers who enjoy experimenting with different brewing methods and want a sleek, all-in-one machine to handle their daily coffee needs. If you just like a standard drip coffee every day, you probably won’t find this multi-use device worth the lofty price.

