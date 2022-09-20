Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot 11 times in the head and body during a fatal attack at his clothing store in March 2019—just a day before he was scheduled to meet with L.A. cops in a bid to stop gang violence.

The 33-year-old’s official autopsy report, released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and viewed by The Daily Beast, revealed multiple gunshot injuries sustained by the rapper—who was born Ermias Asghedom—including a gunshot wound to the head, chest, back, abdomen, left and right thighs, big toe, and right elbow.

The report, which was undertaken a day after his death, indicates he was in good health when he died and notes each specific gunshot wound in detail, including entry point and the size and location. The doctor performing the autopsy concludes Ashgedom died as a result of the gunshot wound to the head and torso and notes that his death would have been “rapid.”

A toxicology report taken from the rapper’s bloodstream revealed Ashgedom was under the influence of marijuana, codeine, and promethazine at the time of his death. Both codeine and promethazine are common ingredients found in what is known as “sizzurp,” “purple drank,” or “lean,” a recreational drug beverage prepared by mixing prescription strength cough or cold syrup with soft drink. Hydrocodone and hydromorphone, opioids used to treat pain, were also present in the system.

Eric Holder was convicted of Ashgedom’s first-degree murder in July and is awaiting sentencing with the potential for life in prison. The autopsy report notes Ashgedom was in the parking lot of the clothing store with the others when “another man walked up and fired multiple gunshots, striking them all.” The other two victims’ injuries were non-life threatening. Cops found seven .40 calibre casings at the scene.

When paramedics arrived, the rapper was unresponsive and in “full traumatic arrest,” the report says. Despite repeated attempts to resuscitate him during transportation to hospital and at the trauma center, Ashgedom was declared deceased in the emergency room of a California hospital at 3:55 p.m.

The autopsy report ruled his death as a homicide.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney described Holder’s actions as “cold-blooded” and “calculated” during the conviction hearing, adding that he had “quite a bit of time for premeditation and deliberation.”

At the time of the shooting, Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said he and the police chief were set to meet with Hussle and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids.”

“I'm so very sad,” Soboroff tweeted.