LAPD Identify Suspect in the Killing of Nipsey Hussle

His death shook the world of rap music—now Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s killing. The rapper, 33, was shot dead outside his clothing store Sunday. Two others were wounded. Early Tuesday, the LAPD said a man named Eric Holder, 29, is wanted for homicide. Police say Holder walked up to Hussle as he and two others stood on West Slauson Boulevard, fired multiple times at them, and then ran to a nearby alley where a white Chevy Cruze—being driven by an unidentified woman— was waiting for him. “Detectives have worked tirelessly and are now asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in this case,” police said in a statement.