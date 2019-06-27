CHEAT SHEET
Nipsey Hussle Shot After Discussing ‘Snitching’ With Alleged Killer: Grand Jury Records
A transcript from a grand jury hearing indicates that Nipsey Hussle and alleged shooter Eric Holder exchanged words about snitching just before the rapper was fatally shot, the Los Angeles Times reports. Deputy Dist. Atty. John McKinney reportedly told the grand jury the men had a four-minute conversation which “had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching.” He added that it wasn’t “particularly intense” or “particularly belligerent.” McKinney also told the jury that Holder was heard asking Hussle if he’s ever “snitched.” According to NBC4, one witness told the jury that Hussle told Holder that he “need[ed] to take care” of “some paperwork” somebody had on him—explaining that the rapper was “warning” Holder about something.
Police have previously stated the March 31 shooting stemmed from a “personal dispute” between the two men, and testimony from the grand jury hearing painted Holder as a gang member who carried guns similar to the ones used in the shooting. Holder, 29, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He’s pleaded not guilty to shooting the 33-year-old Grammy nominee and two others at the scene.