Nineteen Injured as Hundreds Flee Nipsey Hussle Vigil in Los Angeles
PANIC
Hundreds of people who gathered Monday night at a makeshift memorial in Los Angeles for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle fled the area as a panic appears to have erupted. An official said 19 people were hospitalized and two are critical—one who was hit by a vehicle and another with a “traumatic penetrating injury.” A fire department spokeswoman said the majority of those hurt had “trample injuries” from what was described as a stampede. “Our people are on scene making every effort 2 protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said on Twitter. “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.” Reporters posted on social media that authorities had said early on that at least six people were stabbed, which was believed to have sparked the chaos. Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside one of his Marathon Clothing stores in South Los Angeles, after a burst of gunfire left two other people wounded.