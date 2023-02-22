CHEAT SHEET
    Nipsey Hussle's Killer Handed Massive Prison Sentence

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    A Los Angeles judge sentence Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, to spend 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussel.

    Reuters/Apu Gomes

    Nipsey Hussle’s killer will spend 60 years to the rest of his life in prison, a Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday. Eric Holder, 32, was convicted in July for killing Hussle, a 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper who was particularly beloved in Southern California, with nearly a dozen bullets in 2019 outside Hussle’s clothing store in Los Angeles. Hussle and Holder were both members of the Rollin’ 60s set of the Crips street gang, and Holder’s defense team claimed during his trial that he shot Hussle in the heat of the moment for suggesting Holder may have snitched. His attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have Holder convicted of manslaughter, rather than murder. A jury found Holder guilty on a first-degree murder charge, as well as attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm because he shot two other men at the scene who survived.

