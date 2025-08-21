Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger penned a letter pleading to be transferred after just one night in Idaho Maximum Security Institution’s J-Block. The 30-year-old killer followed that request with a sexual harassment complaint, claiming an inmate told him, “I”ll b--- f--- you.“ Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last month to stabbing four students to death in 2022, is serving four life sentences without parole. After his first night in J-Block, which houses around 130 prisoners from death row inmates to the general population, Kohberger’s July 30 handwritten note–which TMZ obtained–complained of “minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment.” He added, “J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.” He made his sexual harassment complaints five days later. In its report, People stated the guard who Kohberger claimed had seen the alleged threats later said he recalled “vulgar language” being used towards the murderer, but could not pinpoint which inmate made which remark. A prison official told People that J-Block is “generally a fairly calm and quieter tier” and Kohberger needed to “give it some time.” They also noted despite his sexual harassment claims, “Kohberger feels safe” to remain in J-Block.
Bryan Kohberger's Handwritten Plea After One Night in Prison
'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh in Major Car Crash in New Jersey
Actor Dylan Walsh, known for roles on Nip/Tuck and Superman & Lois, was in a serious car crash in New Jersey, TMZ reports. Walsh, 61, and four other passengers were in the vehicle when it suddenly veered onto the other side of the road, smashing into a utility pole and continuing to move until it collided with a second utility pole. Two of the five people in the car complained of pain and were taken to a medical center. A representative for Walsh told TMZ, ”Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home. The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care.” The representative added that the family “would also like to extend a special thank-you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath.”
Vice President JD Vance singled out two names when asked who his closest ally was in the White House. Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Vance said he had “a lot” of good friends at work before naming names, adding, “the weird thing is, you say it’s one person and then fundamentally that’s an insult to other people.” In the end, the VP singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. “We are very close, we were close in the Senate, he’s been a great friend of mine, I think he’s doing a great job,” Vance said of Rubio. The feeling is mutual, apparently. Talking to Lara Trump last month, Rubio sidestepped a question on his presidential ambitions by noting, “I think JD Vance would be a great nominee. I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend.” Vance and Hegseth meanwhile dined together at a burger bar in Washington on Wednesday. “I think he’s doing a great job as Secretary of Defense,” Vance insisted. He also defended the former Fox News host from critics. “The DC Swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth unlike anybody in the administration,“ Vance said. “Whenever I see the worst people in the world trying to tear a guy down that makes me think he’s on our side.”
Frank Caprio, the chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island, who became a global sensation for his compassionate rulings on the hit reality show Caught in Providence, died Wednesday following a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Boston’s NBC10 reported. He was 88 years old. Frequently referred to as the “nicest judge in the world” because of the empathy he showed while doling out justice, Caprio spent more than 35 years on the bench, softening the courtroom with both his kindness and humor—and gaining millions of fans in the process. “He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend,” read the statement announcing his death. Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Caprio, whom he described as “a treasure” and “a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity.”
Less than 24 hours after the White House launched a TikTok page, its videos have been inundated with comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The new account, which uses the handle @whitehouse and has posted seven videos since launching on Tuesday night, represents the president’s return to mainstream social media (the president’s Truth Social app has about 6 million monthly users, compared to TikTok’s 1.8 billion). The first video that the account posted on Tuesday was a compilation of Trump saying, “I am your voice.” The top comment on the post is an AI-generated image of President Trump and Epstein dressed as women that has received more than 17,000 likes. On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a video with the caption “They don’t know it yet, but Trump is making America better for them, their kids, and their grandkids...” The top comment on the post, which received 19,000 likes, reads, ”Why won’t you release the files?” Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer who has 1.9 million followers on the platform, read out some of the negative comments in his own TikTok video and said, “They’ve gotten a pretty terrible reaction and everybody in the comments is just making fun of them.”
The cast of Dawson’s Creek will reunite for the first time since the show ended in 2003 to support nonprofit F Cancer and series star James Van Der Beek, who played title character Dawson Leery, in his battle against stage 3 colorectal cancer. Van Der Beek will be joined by former castmates Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Nina Repeta for a live script reading of the pilot episode at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 22. “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime. We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be,” said Williams, who played wild child Jen Lindley on the teen soap and has since been nominated for five Oscars. “And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way." The event will be directed by Jason Moore, who directed three episodes of the show, and series creator Kevin Williamson will also be present. Prior to the announcement, Van Der Beek teased that something was in the works on social media. The show ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.
A new study released Wednesday depicted record lows for Americans who are reading for fun, showing a “significant” decline of 40 percent in the past two decades. In 2023, only 16 percent of Americans aged 15 and older read for fun daily, compared to 28 percent of Americans in 2003. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Florida and University College London, looked at over 200,000 Americans who partook in the American Time Use Survey over 20 years to find a steady decline of 3 percent per year. “It’s significant, and it’s deeply concerning,” said research director Jill Sonke. Researchers found significant drops in leisure reading from Black Americans, those in rural areas and those with lower income levels or educational attainments. Women were also more likely to read for pleasure than men. According to Sonke, leisure reading is linked to greater health outcomes such as reduced stress and anxiety. “Reading has historically been a low-barrier, high-impact way to engage creatively and improve quality of life,” Sonke said. “When we lose one of the simplest tools in our public health toolkit, it’s a serious loss.” While the study did not list the reason for the decline, researchers have noted several factors such as increased use of digital media, growing economic pressures, less leisure time, and uneven access to libraries.
A Texas woman reported missing by her family has been found living as a member of a “lost” tribe attempting to start a sovereign kingdom in a Scottish forest. The three-person group, which calls itself the Kingdom of Kubala, claims to be descended from the Messiah and insists on reclaiming their ancestral right to land they say was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago. The trio is led by King Atehene, 36, formerly opera singer Kofi Offeh; his wife, mother-of-seven Jean Gasho, a.k.a. Queen Nandi, 43; and their handmaiden, now identified as the missing American. Now going by the name of Asnat, Taylor recently posted a video from the camp in which she said: “To the U.K. authorities, obviously I am not missing. Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child.” The group claims to live a simple, off-the-grid life and “rejects local laws,” despite being served eviction notices by the council and having their tents burned down. “We follow the laws of the creator—everything belongs to the ones who made it,” said the self-proclaimed King. “We do not believe that any authority owns the land.” There is no evidence to support their religious claims to the land. A relative of Taylor’s claims she was groomed online by Gasho.
Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren’s makeup artist has died in Virginia after she was allegedly shot by her son, TMZ reported. Officers were dispatched to an Arlington apartment around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to find Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigating police. Baldwin was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital. Her 27-year-old son Logan Chrisinger was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bond in the Arlington county jail. A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police. Van Susteren posted a shocked statement on Tuesday upon hearing of Baldwin’s death, writing, “What sadness…. my Newsmax make up artist of 3 1/2 years, and years at @ABC @espn etc. and a friend to all of her colleagues… was murdered over the weekend.” She added that Baldwin had just done her makeup on Friday for her show, The Record with Greta Van Susteren. “Of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her,” wrote Van Susteren. The pundit left Fox News in 2016 and had stints at NBC News and Gray Television before landing at Newsmax in 2022.
Summer is on hold for the East Coast, as Hurricane Erin forces evacuations and closes beaches. Lethal rip currents and high winds are expected from the Category 2 storm, with winds over 100 mph forecast as it makes its way up from the south. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered that a trio of beaches in Long Island be closed for swimming, per 6abc Action News, despite expectations that Erin will not make landfall, while some 17 beaches in New Jersey are also closed. Warnings have been issued from authorities up and down the affected coastline, with North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein saying Tuesday as he declared a state of emergency: “To folks on the coast, now is the time to prepare.” A message on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in an alert: “Life-threatening surf and rip currents along much of the east coast of the U.S. this week.” Residents of the Outer Banks in North Carolina have been warned to expect surges of up to four feet, per ABC News, while the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts, which has closed all beaches, could be in for waves as high as 13 feet as Erin spins winds out roughly 265 miles from her eye. The storm is currently plotted to follow the coast in a northward curve, having hit parts of the Caribbean on Tuesday. Its size is expected to grow, and damage to coastlines is anticipated.