Beauty treatments like chemical peels and lasers have come a long way over the past decade. For years, I avoided any treatment classified as more invasive than a gentle facial, thanks to being traumatized as a tween after the infamous episode of Sex And The City in which Samantha suffers the consequences of a skin peel gone wrong. Over the past few years, I’ve summoned the courage to undergo a gamut of more intensive beauty treatments, from chemical peels to microneedling and neurotoxin injectables for fine lines. Sadly, many of these professional treatments are far from wallet-friendly, but the good news is that at-home beauty tools have also come a long way—and are now available at much more accessible price points.

From LED masks to microcurrent devices, I’ve been impressed with at-home beauty tools as of late (especially Omnilux and NuFace’s tools, respectively), so when I came across NIRA’s at-home laser devices, I was immediately intrigued by its promises to soften deep-set wrinkles and magic-erase fine lines without a pricy visit to the derm. The NIRA lasers are touted as the first FDA-cleared at-home laser clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The brand currently has two models, The Precision and The Pro. While neither model is exactly affordable, if you compare the one-time price to that of routine, in-office laser treatments, the device will likely end up saving you thousands—if it actually works. (Spoiler alert: it does.)

How NIRA Lasers Work

The NIRA laser helps reduce the signs of aging in as little as 90 days by transmitting a non-fractional, non-ablative laser fluence. According to New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, NIRA’s technology offers a triple-thronged approach to preventing and reversing the signs of aging in the dermis. “NIRA technology has the trifecta of doing three things when heating the dermis: killing old cells, which results in skin renewal, releasing heat shock protein to stimulate the building of new collagen, and untangling old collagen for collagen remodeling,” she says.

This technology allows the laser to be gentle enough for at-home use while still being highly effective. In other words, the technology in NIRA’s lasers works the same as comparable professional devices while still being painless and requiring zero downtime. In fact, NIRA says that if used as directed, you can expect to see even better results than a single in-office treatment.

NIRA v. In-Office Lasers

“When compared to in-office treatments, NIRA stretches further not only when it comes to price but also in results. When comparing using NIRA for 90 days vs. a treatment, it is best to look at it as total cumulative energy being used = total results received,” Dr Hadley King says. “Through using NIRA for a longer duration rather than one saturated treatment, you are able to get more energy from NIRA, and thus greater results received.”

Dr. Hadley King also notes that in-office laser treatments will set you back at least $500 per session (on the low end), and usually require monthly maintenance appointments for best results, making the NIRA laser truly a cost-effective alternative.

NIRA v. LED Light Therapy Devices

If you’ve been looking for an effective at-home beauty tool, you’ve likely considered LED face masks or devices, which are different than the NIRA lasers. Overall, the NIRA Laser offers targeted therapy, meaning you can fine-tune your treatment areas and spot-treat where needed. On the other hand, LED light therapy tends to be broad spectrum, so it treats the entire face and doesn’t allow for treating specific regions of concern.

My Review

I tried the NIRA Pro Laser, which, compared to the original Precision Laser, has a larger head to target larger surface areas, making each treatment session faster. As promised, the device really is painless—all you feel is a slight warmth, which helps trigger collagen production. It’s also engineered with five “comfort” levels, so you can dial your intensity level up or down, but even at the highest level, I find the sensation beyond tolerable—if not surprisingly pleasant. Frankly, the mild heat feels really nice on the skin, and it even helps reduce sinus pressure when I use it, which is a welcome bonus for my chronic sinusitis. My skin is highly reactive and turns red with just the slightest irritation, but the NIRA doesn’t cause any reaction or irritation after using it.

I’ve been using the NIRA Pro (almost) daily for about 60 days, and while the brand says that peak results will be visible at the 90-day mark, I’ve already noticed improvements in my overall skin texture and the fine lines on my forehead. I usually get 45 units of neurotoxin (Botox) every five to six months in my forehead and 11s, and while I’m due for a touchup at this point, I haven’t felt the need to book my regularly scheduled appointment, so I’ve already saved $500 since using it. Given the ease of use, effectiveness, and minimal daily time commitment, I would say that if you’re someone who is concerned about texture, fine lines, loss of volume, and laxity, the NIRA Pro is a worthy investment—especially if you’re looking to save money on in-office procedures.

Is It Worth It?

While it’s a hefty sum of cash up front, I do think the device will pay for itself in a few months if you get regular in-office laser and other aesthetic treatments. Even though you should expect to be patient to see results, the laser does offer some instant gratification benefits. I notice that the warmth of the device gives my skin an instant glow and seems to help nighttime skincare products absorb faster, as there is less pilling when layered (retinol, EGF serum, night cream, and face oil as the final step) after using the device. If you’re looking for an at-home solution to cut down the costs of regular derm appointments, NIRA’s lasers are some of the best on the market.

