Woman’s Body Found in Plastic Container Along New York Expressway
TRAGIC
Police found the body of a 35-year-old woman in a plastic container along an expressway in the Bronx area of New York on Friday. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, had been reported missing by a relative the day before and was last seen more than a week earlier, on Feb. 16. Police found her body across from a self-storage facility off the Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium, around 2 a.m. Investigators were reportedly questioning a male cousin who was seen removing a plastic container from her building on Friday, according to the New York Post. In a Facebook post before Walcott’s body was found, her aunt said the beautician and East Harlem resident had a son and a “host of family and friends awaiting her safe return home.” “This is strange as she would never abandon her beloved son,” she wrote.