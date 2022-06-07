Customize a Watch at Nixon for the Perfect Personalized Gift

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Watches are a reliable standby when it comes to giving a gift with a little bit of class as well as a lot of care. One of the biggest issues when it comes to buying a watch is finding one that fits the style of the recipient. Nixon has completely eliminated this problem by allowing you to build a custom watch from the ground up. After choosing a base model from Nixon’s four classic watch styles (51-30 Chrono, Sentry, Arrow or Time Teller), you can personally choose the case, dial, second hand, watch strap and even add a custom engraving.

On the Nixon website, you can go through each decision one by one as the online builder creates a 360-degree rendering of the watch displaying your custom choices. Nixon offers classic gold and silver options for all options if you are looking to create a more classic-style watch. However, with bolder dials and straps, you can build a watch with sportier options like silicone straps and modern white or rainbow design dials.

I was able to find a combination that fit my own style after a lot of trial and error with every option. Each base model watch comes with thousands of potential options to mix and match between, so you can create a Nixon watch that fits your taste or the taste of your gift recipient perfectly. The personalized engraving on the back makes it a great option for potential holidays, anniversaries or even just inside jokes. The Nixon Custom Watch Builder allows you to show someone you love that not only do you care about them but that you know their taste down to the color of a second hand on a watch.

Nixon Custom Watches

