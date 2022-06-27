The Nixon X Independent Collab Gave Us Four New Watch Designs

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few accessories that make a statement quite like a watch does. The right watch can help tie any look together and stand out as the focal point within it. Nixon watches have had a long history of great-looking watches including a line of customizable watches to fit your own personal taste perfectly. The company recently collaborated with the skate brand, Independent Truck Company, to come out with a whole new line of designs. The collaboration has resulted in four new watches from Nixon: the Independent 51-30 Chrono, the Independent Staple and two unique Independent Time Teller designs. Each new design comes with the Independent logo and a number of specific stylistic choices that help it stand out from other versions of the classic Nixon watches available on the website. This is especially true for the Independent 51-30 Chrono watch which comes with the phrases “Ride the Best” on the outer frame and “Time to Grind” on the watch face. The watches themselves work well with casual outfits and more formal looks alike, so no matter what you’re wearing, the watches will be a perfect style companion.

Nixon X Independent Collaboration

