I’ve been collecting watches for the better part of a decade and have put together quite a roster (no, no rolex—yet!). However, the biggest problem I have is that every few months I'll realize that a few have stopped ticking due to their batteries giving out. Now, this isn’t as simple as just swapping out a couple AA batteries on the TV remote. The parts in a watch are so tiny that you have to take it to a watch repair shop and pay to get the power source replaced. Over a period of time, this can really set you back (yes, I do watch puns).

Well, I’ve found the perfect solution and it doesn’t come with the price tag you’d expect. Nixon Watches has developed a stunning, entry level solar powered watch—the Time Teller Solar. Yes, you read that right. Solar-freaking-powered. Now all you have to do is go outside every once in a while.

No need to stress about the battery swaps ever again. This piece is powered by sunlight and will even run for up to four months straight on a single solar charge. The Time Teller Solar features a solar panel located under the watch face that is made of semiconductors that convert light energy into electricity to power the watch. So just know you’re being a little bit more environmentally friendly with this piece of technology without having to add any batteries to the landfill.

What I like about the Time Teller Solar:

No batteries required (feel like i’ve said that already)

The 40.5mm case is sleek and elegant

10 ATM / 100 meter water rating

Minimalistic dial

The quick adjuster buckle for sizing doesn’t require a tool

What I don’t like:

The band is one solid unit so if you have smaller wrists, after you adjust the band, it will have quite a bit of fold to it above the latches.

