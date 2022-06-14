Take Up to 30% Off Dozens of Nixon Watches Just In Time for Father’s Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to accessories, there are few pieces that can tie an outfit together better than a watch. Some of the most stylish and timeless watches on the market right now are from Nixon. Whether its for Father’s Day or just for yourself, you can buy some of the most popular Nixon watch models for up to 30% off. These models include classics such as the 51-30 Chrono and the Sentry as well as more unique options like the Lynx Acetate and Regulus Digital Watch. Nixon has quickly become one of the most exciting watch brands currently operating with the company doing many unique things including letting you build your own custom watches. However, what continues to keep generate interest is the wide variety of styles and sleek designs. Right now, you can buy one at a fraction of the normal price. If you have been searching for a new watch(or looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift), make sure to check out Nixon before the sale ends on June 20.

