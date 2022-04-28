What Does Mom Need This Mother’s Day? A Solar-Powered Watch, That’s What
Time is running out to get mom a marvelous gift for Mother’s Day. Instead of clothes, flowers, or a spa day, get her a present she’ll use multiple times a day, every single day: a watch. Nixon has been a go-to shop for premium accessories since 1998 and its boutique line of watches are exactly what mom needs this year.
Comfortable, sustainable, and elegant, the Siren is designed for all the active moms out there. The custom case is made from recycled plastic collected from the ocean and it features an extra-secure closure to keep the watch on tight whether your mom is jogging, swimming, or running errands.
The Time Teller is lightweight, durable, and one of Nixon’s highest-rated watches. The band is made with acetate (a plant-based compound), which is less rigid than other plastics, meaning it’s more likely to bend and rebound instead of cracking or snapping. Plus, the patterned finish gives a nice pop of color and flair.
The newest addition to the women’s line, the Optimist is small but mighty – and solar-powered. A unique solar cell is discreetly embedded under the bezel of the watch, allowing light absorption from any source to power the Optimist for up to four months at a time.
