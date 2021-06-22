This Digital Photo Frame, on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, Lets You Share Photos From Anywhere

Julie Tremaine

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Never feel like you’re behind on sharing photos with your family again — this digital photo frame allows you to upload photos and videos (up to 15 seconds long) from anywhere. Compatible with iOS and Android, this Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame has a smartphone app, but also works with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and Google Photos. You can also create a secure family photo-sharing network that’s GDPR and CCPA-compliant and will stay private among your loved ones.

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame

30% Off

Shop at Amazon$

Free Shipping | Free Returns

