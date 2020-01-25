NJ Bans Cops From Using Clearview AI, Facial-Recognition App That Scrapes Social Media

Read it at NJ.com
New Jersey’s top law-enforcement officer is banning police from using a facial-recognition app that relies on a database made of billions of photos scraped from social media—a technique that has raised privacy concerns. State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said he’s also ordered Clearview AI to stop using video from a press conference he gave about a child-molester takedown to promote its product. Clearview has already been hit with a class-action lawsuit from citizens in Illinois outraged that their biometric data was cataloged without their permission.