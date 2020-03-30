NJ Couple Charged With Child Endangerment for Party During Pandemic

A New Jersey couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of children for hosting a party in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says officers were summoned to the home on Sunday and found “a gathering of approximately 40-50 people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of the residence.” Prosecutors charged Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, with five counts—one for each of their children. Authorities did not say what kind of party was being held, but police have busted up several weddings in Lakewood since restrictions were put in place.