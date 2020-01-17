NJ Groom Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Waitress at His Own Wedding Reception Gets Probation
A New Jersey groom accused of sexually assaulting an underage waitress at his own wedding reception has been sentenced to six years of probation, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Friday. Matthew Aimers, 32, pleaded guilty on Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and simple assault for the November 2018 incident at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro. Authorities said Aimers approached a teen waitress, who was a minor, and asked her to “go outside and make out.” Aimers then followed her into a bathroom, where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her, police said. The teen was able to break free and the groom was arrested hours later.
Under terms of his plea agreement, a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced Aimers to probation after prosecutors agreed to drop charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor, and harassment. “The victim, in this case, was highly traumatized by what he did to her,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker said. “His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted. This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on.” Aimers’ wife, Kayla, who walked into a courthouse holding her husband's hand during an April hearing, remains by his side, his attorney told The Doylestown Intelligencer. “He and his wife are as strong as ever, she remains his most dedicated supporter,” Louis Busico, his lawyer, said. “He certainly married the right woman.”