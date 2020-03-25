N,J. Man Charged With Terroristic Threat for Coughing on Worker

CHEAT SHEET
    A 50-year-old New Jersey man was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and obstruction for allegedly coughing on a supermarket worker and claiming he was infected with the new coronavirus. George Falcone of Freehold reportedly became hostile when the employee at a Wegmans in Manalapan told him that he was standing too close to her and to an open food display. Gov. Phil Murphy referenced the Sunday night incident at his press briefing, adding, “There are knuckleheads out there. We see them and we are enforcing behavior.”

