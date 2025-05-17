NJ Mayor Makes Startling Claim About His Warrantless Arrest

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka warned that his warrantless arrest by masked ICE goons last week is only the beginning of America‘s slide into “authoritarianism.”

Baraka is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge after he was taken into custody outside of the Delaney Hall immigration detention center. Baraka has denied trespassing claims, explaining that he was at the facility to conduct an “oversight” tour with three members of congress.

Ras Baraka told MSNBC‘s Eugene Daniels on Saturday that his arrest was designed to “make an example” out of him and deter others from standing up to the Trump administration.

However, Baraka urged the American people to “push back” and “defend the Constitution” from “moving into authoritarianism” under President Donald Trump‘s second term.

“I think it’s for everybody in this country, you know, who thinks that they should defy this administration,” Baraka said. “[The message is] that they would go beyond all stops and get whoever it is, whether it’s a judge, a mayor, a Congressperson, that they’re going to do that.”

ICE agents arrested Newark's mayor, Ras Baraka, during this stand-off at a detention facility in his city. Now the storm over the arrest is intensifying. Bing Guan/REUTERS

Since-released footage of the incident appears to show Baraka freely entering and leaving the site before he was arrested. No Democratic officials were shown “body-slamming” federal security personnel as the Department of Homeland Security has alleged.

Kristi Noem, who's earned the moniker "ICE Barber" for often cosplaying as an immigration agent during photo ops as Secretary for Homeland Security, has threatened to arrest other Democratic officials who were present at the site. REUTERS

Baraka added that believes his arrest should serve as a rallying cry for anyone opposed to President Trump’s agenda.

“This is a moral moment we’re in right now, we need to play on the sidelines, and figure out to push back against what’s happening collectively,” said Baraka, adding, “We all have to defend the Constitution of this country, and we cannot allow this slippery slope to continue.”