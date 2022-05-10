Trooper’s Convicted Killer to Be Paroled After NJ Supreme Court Intervenes
OVERTURNED
In a narrow 3-2 decision, New Jersey’s Supreme Court granted parole to Sundiata Acoli, a high-profile prisoner convicted of murdering State Trooper Werner Foerster on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973, though some still debate whether Acoli actually fired at the trooper during the altercation. Citing insufficient evidence that Acoli’s parole posed a danger to the public, the highest court reversed an earlier decision by the state parole board, which has denied Acoli parole eight times since he became eligible in 1993. An 85-year-old grandfather with dementia, Acoli has verbally renounced violence as a mechanism for social progress, learned vocational schools while incarcerated, and not incurred a single infraction during his last two decades in federal prison.