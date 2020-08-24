CHEAT SHEET
    NJ Teens Broke Into Petting Zoo, Put Lipstick on Donkey

    WHAT ASSES

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Paul Faith/Getty

    New Jersey police are investigating a group of teens who broke into a petting zoo, rode around on miniature donkeys and even put lipstick on one of them. Abma’s Farm Barnyard in Wyckoff was closed Monday while veterinarians checked out the animals. “The safety of OUR animals has been compromised and that IS. NOT. OKAY. Our animals are now shaken and skittish compared to their normal relaxed nature. This is very troubling to us,” the owners wrote on Facebook. The intruders posted photos on Snapchat, so police shouldn’t have too hard a time figuring out who broke in.

