Nkechi Diallo, Formerly Rachel Dolezal, Reaches Settlement in Welfare Fraud Case
WHERE’S THE MONEY?
Nkechi Diallo, also known as “transracial” woman Rachel Dolezal, reached a settlement with Washington state regarding her welfare fraud case, local news station KXLY reports. Diallo’s attorney reportedly said his client accepted a “diversion agreement” in late March that ordered Diallo to “pay restitution and complete 120 hours of community service” as part of the settlement. “I think it’s a fair and equitable resolution of the matter,” lawyer Bevan Maxey said. “I don’t believe she tried to obtain benefits that she wasn’t entitled to. Needless to say, she’s been through a lot. I believe this is the appropriate way to solve it. I think she’s anxious to move beyond this and move forward with a productive life. She’s a very intelligent and creative woman.” Diallo was accused of welfare fraud in May 2018, when an investigator found that she only reported $300 of income per month when documents showed she’d deposited $83,000 in her bank account between August 2015 and August 2017.