CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
No. 2 Exec Missing From Company That Vanished $2 Billion
PLOT THICKENER
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The scandal over $2 billion missing from Wirecard’s balance sheet has taken another intriguing turn with a report that the fintech giant’s former No. 2 executive is in the wind. Jan Marsalek, the chief financial officer, stopped answering messages around the time that auditors were set to reveal they could not account for the massive sum. The Wall Street Journal reports that immigration records show Marsalek entered the Philippines on June 23, the day after he was fired, but authorities believe the logs were faked. Wirecard’s ex-CEO, Markus Braun, has been arrested and accused of inflating the German company’s bottom line; he denies wrongdoing.