No. 2 Kentucky Offed in First Round of March Madness by Tiny Jesuit St. Peter’s College
JERSEY STYLE
In one of the biggest upsets in March Madness history, the No. 2-seeded University of Kentucky Wildcats lost 85-79 in overtime to the 15th-seeded Saint Peter Peacocks, an outsider team from a tiny Jesuit college in Jersey City, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday night. Wildcats Coach John Calipari, who was last offed in the first round in 2012, said his experienced team somehow just wasn’t prepped for the win-or-go-home dynamic of March Madness. “It was one of those games I was hoping I’d get them by it and get on to the next game,” Calipari said. “I didn’t do a very good job of it.” “At the end of the day, every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament deserves to be here,” Peacocks Coach Shaheen Holloway said. “Every team that made it to the NCAA Tournament believes they can advance. It’s about this night.” Yahoo Sports noted Holloway makes less than four of Calipari’s Kentucky assistants.