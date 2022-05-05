No Bail for Taco Bell Worker Who Allegedly Stalked and Fatally Shot Customer
Taco Bell employee Edison Cruz will face a New York City judge on Friday after his arrest for allegedly murdering a former customer and injuring two passers by. Cruz is alleged to have fought with 31-year-old David Scott inside and outside the Bronx taco joint before following him and shooting him in the head. A 34-year old woman and another person standing nearby were also shot, though they are expected to survive their injuries. Surveillance footage caught the entire scene, including Scott charging at Cruz, who then is said to have followed him into a smoke shop where he shot him. The alleged assailant has a previous criminal record, according to the New York Daily News, which includes hurling a plate of pasta at his mother’s head and threatening to kill her.