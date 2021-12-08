Parents Let Off After Kindergartner, 2nd-Grader Bring Guns to School
NORMAL COUNTRY
No charges will be filed after a kindergartner and a second-grader in St. Louis, Missouri brought their parents’ guns to school, according to the Associated Press. On Friday, the unnamed second-grader brought a loaded pistol to Pamoja Preparatory Academy “to show it to classmates.” Sgt. Charles Wall of the St. Louis PD said the child took the gun out of a lockbox underneath his parents’ bed. They will not be held criminally liable because the weapon was in a “presumed secured lockbox,” according to Wall. Two days earlier, a kindergarten student at Woerner Elementary School accidentally brought the wrong backpack to school, apparently unaware that there was a gun inside. When the child’s father realized, he contacted the principal, who took the weapon from the bag and returned it to the parents. “It was determined no criminal incident occurred,” Wall said. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Last week, the parents of high school sophomore Ethan Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter after the 15-year-old allegedly killed four classmates using a gun they had given him as an early Christmas present.