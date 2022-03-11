Ohio Cop Who Killed Ma’Khia Bryant Is Off the Hook

CHEAT SHEET
    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Columbus, Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant last year, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fraternal Order of Police. A grand jury on Friday issued a “no bill,” which means they found insufficient probable cause to recommend prosecution, the Associated Press reported. Reardon shot Bryant four times after responding to the scene of a reported domestic dispute in April 2021. Body-cam footage showed Bryant lunge at another woman with a knife, prompting Reardon to fire. Her death came a half-hour before ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

