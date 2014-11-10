No Domestic-Abuse Charges for 49er

CHEAT SHEET
Ray McDonald of the San Francisco 49ers will not face domestic-abuse charges, authorities announced Monday. “Conflicting versions of the event, a lack of verifiable eyewitnesses, and a significant lack of cooperation from Jane Doe—we cannot prove a crime occurred,” said Lindsay Walsh, the Santa Clara County deputy district attorney. The defensive end was arrested Aug. 31 on suspicion of felony domestic abuse after cops were called to his San Jose home and found an alleged victim with “visible injuries.” The alleged victim was not identified but is believed to be McDonald’s fiancée.